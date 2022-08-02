KeyCorp Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $375.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2023 earnings at $33.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.90.

Shares of URI stock opened at $319.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average of $302.08. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.97 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

