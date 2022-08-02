Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Keyera has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

