Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Kirby worth $43,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

