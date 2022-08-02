Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.