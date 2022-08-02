Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $30.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.
ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
