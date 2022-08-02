Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADRNY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.