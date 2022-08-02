Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

LSTR opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

