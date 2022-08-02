Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTCH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth about $162,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Latch by 10,730.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381,884 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,620,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Latch by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Latch has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Latch

(Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

