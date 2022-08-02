Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Ric Lewis Acquires 1,151 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,751.57).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 263.10 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.11. The stock has a market cap of £15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 797.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.20) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 380 ($4.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 339.83 ($4.16).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

