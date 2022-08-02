Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Head to Head Analysis

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Biofrontera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biofrontera 0 0 2 0 3.00

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.12%. Biofrontera has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 913.07%. Given Biofrontera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $89.79 million 77.47 -$386.21 million ($1.19) -37.90 Biofrontera $24.10 million 1.20 -$37.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Legend Biotech and Biofrontera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biofrontera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Biofrontera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -295.68% -109.44% -41.97% Biofrontera N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biofrontera beats Legend Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Biofrontera

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. It also Xepi, a prescription cream for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

