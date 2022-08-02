LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the period. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

