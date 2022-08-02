LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LendingClub by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.