Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating) fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.79 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.79 ($0.07). 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.34 ($0.08).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Trading Down 8.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.26.

