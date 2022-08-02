LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LFVN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
