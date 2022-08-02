LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeVantage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

