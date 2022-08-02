LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

