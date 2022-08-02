Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Trading Down 6.6%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 81,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 445,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Locafy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for about 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

