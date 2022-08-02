LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 1939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LTC. Barclays raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Stock Up 3.1 %
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
