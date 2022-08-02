Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 34.17.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is 22.41. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

