Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 631.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.5 %

LCID stock opened at 18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of 22.41.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

