Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Macy’s worth $41,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

