Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

