Magnite (MGNI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

Magnite stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.