Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,183 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 402.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,411,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.