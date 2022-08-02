Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $37,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.88.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

