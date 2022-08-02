Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.78.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $350.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.