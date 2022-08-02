Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Match Group worth $38,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group Price Performance
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
