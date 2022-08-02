mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDF. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Stock Performance

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.