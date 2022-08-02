Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Metcash Limited (OTC:MCSHF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.95 and last traded at 2.95. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.97.

Metcash Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.18.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

