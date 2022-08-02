Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.28. Mistras Group shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 88,418 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

