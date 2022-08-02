Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 269 ($3.30).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 591.67. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 158.80 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.80 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.93.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

