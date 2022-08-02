Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MBPFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 201 ($2.46) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

