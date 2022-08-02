MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Christopher H. B. Mills Buys 500,000 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,155,250.58).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

GLE opened at GBX 550 ($6.74) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 868 ($10.64). The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £320.68 million and a PE ratio of 859.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 536.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.03) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

