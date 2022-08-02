Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MONDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.39) to GBX 1,859 ($22.78) in a report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.83) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Mondi stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

