Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 1,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Motive Capital Corp II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Motive Capital Corp II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motive Capital Corp II stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp II Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.