Motive Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

