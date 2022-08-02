Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.2% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.