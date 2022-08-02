Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 0.5 %

MPLX stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.