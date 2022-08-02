MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Down 6.9%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 4,659,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,321,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

MyHealthChecked Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About MyHealthChecked

(Get Rating)

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.