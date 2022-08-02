MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Down 6.9%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 4,659,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,321,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
MyHealthChecked Trading Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02.
About MyHealthChecked
MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.
