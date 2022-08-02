Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) & B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Critical Survey

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and B Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $2.79 million 74.55 -$53.80 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.73 billion 0.19 $39.93 million $0.26 17.89

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mynaric and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mynaric currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B Communications beats Mynaric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

