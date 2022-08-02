Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 357,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

