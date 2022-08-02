Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 357,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

