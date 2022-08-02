Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 40,225,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,798,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.54.
In other news, insider Gareth Cave purchased 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,333.33 ($10,211.16).
Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.
