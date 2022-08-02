Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.