Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Napco Security Technologies traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 4023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

