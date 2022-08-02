NatWest Group plc Purchases 422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

