NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE NCR opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.53. NCR Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

