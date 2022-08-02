Needham & Company LLC Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $57.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of AYX opened at $48.52 on Friday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

