Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NSRGY opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

