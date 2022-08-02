Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Trading Down 4.8%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 323,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 547,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Netlist Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of -320,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Netlist had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.