New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

GBR opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.43. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

