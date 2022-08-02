New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.98. 257,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 362,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

